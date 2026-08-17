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Foreign ministers establish Saudi-Sudanese Coordination Council in Riyadh

Foreign ministers establish Saudi-Sudanese Coordination Council in Riyadh
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Sudanese counterpart Mohieldin Salem Ahmed Ibrahim sign an agreement to establish the Saudi-Sudanese Coordination Council. (SPA)
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Updated 17 August 2026 20:26
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Foreign ministers establish Saudi-Sudanese Coordination Council in Riyadh

Foreign ministers establish Saudi-Sudanese Coordination Council in Riyadh
  • Establishment of the council reflects the keenness of both nations to elevate the level of cooperation and coordination between them
Updated 17 August 2026 20:26
SPA
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RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Sudanese counterpart Mohieldin Salem Ahmed Ibrahim signed an agreement to establish the Saudi-Sudanese Coordination Council in Riyadh on Monday.

The establishment of the council reflects the keenness of both nations to elevate the level of cooperation and coordination between them, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It is designed to serve as an effective platform for developing and strengthening bilateral relations, and as a framework bringing together relevant entities from both sides to achieve tangible outcomes through clear initiatives, projects, and objectives.

It aims to foster cooperation and integration while realizing the aspirations of the leadership and people of both nations, SPA added.

Earlier, the two ministers co-chaired a meeting of the political consultation and follow-up committee between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed Saudi-Sudanese relations and ways to develop and enhance them across various sectors.

Views on the latest regional developments were also discussed and exchanged.

Topics: Sudan Prince Faisal bin Farhan

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