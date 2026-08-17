Where We Are Going Today: ‘Mahd Cultural Cafe’ in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s coffee culture has become deeply woven into everyday life. Cafes are no longer simply places to grab a quick cup of coffee — they are spaces to work, meet friends, read, socialize and, increasingly, experience culture.

Mahd Cultural Cafe in Al-Jazli Shopping Mall in Riyadh’s Al-Narjis district is a place designed for visitors who want to slow down, pick up a book and spend time away from the usual rush of the city.

The ground floor has a more social atmosphere, while the upstairs area offers a quieter reading space with a curated collection of books.

The cafe has comfortable individual seating, large windows and thoughtfully designed interiors. However, one of my favorite details is that there is no music. The atmosphere is peaceful and respectful, making it an ideal place for reading, studying or getting work done. It is also convenient during prayer times, adding to the calm environment.

Mahd’s cultural focus is what really makes it stand out. The cafe hosts activities including Arabic calligraphy workshops, poetry readings and other literary events.

Local artwork is displayed throughout the space, while the availability of Zamzam water adds a distinctly Saudi touch.

There is a private meeting room that can be rented, offering another useful feature for small groups.

In Riyadh’s crowded cafe scene, some may argue that Mahd is not particularly unusual. To me, however, the achievement is in how it has brought together so many small details that can make customers happy while keeping the experience simple and effortless.

The food is less remarkable. The menu consists mostly of typical cafe bites, and I tried the date loaf, which was pleasant but not particularly memorable.

Prices remain reasonable. A Spanish latte and V60 cost SR19 ($5.07), while matcha is SR24 ($6.40).

For those outside Al-Narjis, Mahd is a hidden gem worth the drive. For nearby residents, it is a lovely place to return to.

I can easily imagine packing a book and heading to Mahd to spend a few hours reading and enjoying the atmosphere.