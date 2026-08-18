Pakistan PM orders timely completion of Hajj 2027 preparations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered authorities to complete preparations for next year’s Hajj on time and ensure Pakistani pilgrims receive adequate facilities, as the government begins collecting payments from applicants for the 2027 pilgrimage.

Pakistan last month approved its first four-year Hajj policy covering 2027-2030, aimed at allowing longer-term planning and improving services, while authorities have moved the application and payment process online as part of a broader digitization of pilgrimage operations.

“All necessary measures for Hajj should be completed in a timely manner,” Sharif was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office after a meeting with Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf in Islamabad.

The prime minister directed authorities to ensure “the best facilities” and effective arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims during next year’s Hajj, the statement added.

Yousaf briefed Sharif on progress in preparations and arrangements for the annual pilgrimage as Pakistan begins implementing its new multi-year policy.

The government last week announced that pilgrims would pay Rs1.2 million ($4,334) for a 40-day Hajj package and Rs1.3 million ($4,695) for a shorter 20- to 25-day package under the government scheme, with payments beginning on Aug. 17.

Pakistan has allocated 107,526 slots under the government scheme for Hajj 2027, with around 400,000 pre-registered applicants eligible to apply on a first-come, first-served basis. Another 71,684 slots have been allocated to the private scheme.

The government has reserved 30,000 places for the shorter package and will stop accepting payments for each scheme once its quota is filled.

Pakistan began mandatory registration for prospective Hajj pilgrims in June, before the federal cabinet approved the four-year policy the following month. The new framework allows intending pilgrims to register for any Hajj season through 2030 instead of repeating the registration process each year.

The government has also moved the Hajj 2027 process online, allowing pilgrims to submit applications and make payments through the Pak Hajj mobile application and an online portal.

Under the new policy, payments, complaint handling and monitoring are to be digitized, while third-party validation of government and private Hajj operations is intended to improve accountability and services for pilgrims.