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Oil climbs as fading US-Iran peace hopes raise supply risks

Oil climbs as fading US-Iran peace hopes raise supply risks
Brent crude ​futures climbed 62 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $91.49 a barrel by 07:08 a.m. Saudi time, after ⁠rising on Monday to their highest since July 30. Shutterstock
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Updated 18 August 2026 10:02
REUTERS 
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Oil climbs as fading US-Iran peace hopes raise supply risks

Oil climbs as fading US-Iran peace hopes raise supply risks
Updated 18 August 2026 10:02
REUTERS 
Follow

BENGALURU: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as prospects receded for a deal to end the Middle ‌East war, with Iran saying it would adopt a more offensive stance and the US ruling out extension of a ceasefire deal, heightening worries about energy supply.

Iran will shift to a “fully offensive” military posture as efforts have stalled toward a permanent end to the war, a ​senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, as Washington ruled out extending their temporary ceasefire pact.

Brent crude ​futures climbed 62 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $91.49 a barrel by 07:08 a.m. Saudi time, after ⁠rising on Monday to their highest since July 30.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up ​75 cents at $85.25 a barrel, but off an earlier session gain of more than 1 percent to reach $85.37, ​their highest since July 31.

Outward progress on peace talks and resumption of oil tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has halted, threatening to extend the conflict the US and Israel launched with attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

“Oil ​has jumped to start the week as US-Iran relations look increasingly shaky,” said Tim Waterer, chief ​market analyst at KCM.

“A deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz still does not appear to be in sight, ‌and shipping ⁠numbers remain at a trickle.”

A projectile struck a vessel transiting out of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday in the latest of the attacks that have kept crossings to the single digits, despite a slight rise from the weekend, tracking data showed.

Yemen’s Houthis launched missiles in an attack on vessels they described as a Saudi military ship ​and four escorts in ​the Red Sea, their military spokesperson, ⁠Yahya Saree, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The lack of any kind of deal will have an impact on oil price expectations further out in 4Q ​and even in 2027,” said DBS Bank’s head of energy research Suvro ​Sarkar.

While the deal-related ⁠uncertainty lasts, he expected oil prices to range within $80 and $100 a barrel in the near term.

Iran has separately been negotiating with Oman an agreement on managing the Strait of Hormuz and says they are close to a deal. ⁠But Trump ​responded to those talks with a threat to bomb the Gulf state, a ​longstanding US security partner.

US crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week alongside product inventories, a preliminary Reuters poll ​showed on Monday.
 

Topics: War in Iran energy Donald Trtump Strait of Hormuz

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