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LuLu festival celebrates Indian flavors and fashion

LuLu festival celebrates Indian flavors and fashion
The festival was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Vipul, joined by Nemil Nazir, commercial director LuluHypermarkets KSA, along with senior LuLu management and dignitaries.
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Updated 18 August 2026 10:03
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LuLu festival celebrates Indian flavors and fashion

LuLu festival celebrates Indian flavors and fashion
Updated 18 August 2026 10:03
Follow

The colors, flavors, and festivities of India came alive at LuLu Hypermarket, Riyadh Avenue Mall, Murabba, as Lulu India Utsav 2026 was officially launched. The festival was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Vipul, joined by Nemil Nazir, commercial director Lulu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, along with senior LuLu management and dignitaries.
The chief guest was welcomed with a traditional Indian dance performance, capturing the spirit and festivity of the occasion, followed by a rhythmic presentation by an Indian drums band that added to the cultural grandeur of the evening. The ceremony proceeded with the unveiling of the India Utsav logo and a ribbon-cutting, formally marking the start of the celebrations. The program also featured an engaging cultural performance reflecting the richness and diversity of Indian traditions.
As part of the inaugural walkthrough, the Ambassador was invited to a cake-cutting ceremony commemorating the festive launch. Visitors were also treated to a dedicated thematic display of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from India, underlining LuLu’s commitment to authenticity and freshness. The celebrations further extended to a specially curated Indian fashion display representing diverse regional textiles and craftsmanship, alongside extensive exhibits of home furnishing, footwear, and appliances from India, spotlighting the quality and variety on offer.
LuLu currently offers more than 10,000 Indian products, reflecting its continued dedication to bringing the best of India to shoppers in the Kingdom. This year, LuLu introduced over 100 new products from 30 leading brands, including 24 Mantra, Aahaa, Faani, Fair, Lazza, and MamaEarth, among others. This milestone showcases the diversity and quality of Indian offerings and reaffirms LuLu’s commitment to enriching the shopping experience with authentic, high-quality products.
In his remarks, the Ambassador highlighted the growing momentum in Saudi-India relations, in particular the commercial ties and people-to-people contacts. He encouraged the Indian community to collectively work toward further strengthening the multifaceted bilateral partnership.
He commended LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia for taking the initiative in bringing communities together through cuisine, culture and traditions, while creating greater opportunities for trade and business partnerships.
Lulu India Utsav 2026 will run until Aug. 18 across all LuLu stores in the Kingdom, enabling shoppers to immerse themselves in a festive celebration of India’s flavors, fashion, and traditions, while enjoying exclusive offers on an extensive range of authentic Indian products.

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