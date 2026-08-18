Saudi Arabia leads Gulf condemnation of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan officials

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned attacks targeting senior officials in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, as Qatar and the UAE joined a growing regional chorus denouncing the strikes as violations of Iraqi sovereignty.

In a statement posted on X, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom condemned “in the strongest terms” what it described as criminal acts carried out by armed groups in Iraq, including an attack targeting the office of Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Riyadh described the attack as a “blatant violation” of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and reiterated its rejection of attacks targeting political figures or threatening the security of Iraqi state institutions.

“The Kingdom reiterates its firm position of standing alongside the brotherly Republic of Iraq in confronting anything that threatens its security, stability and sovereignty,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia also stressed the importance of protecting Iraq’s territory in accordance with international law and norms.

The UAE separately condemned what it described as a “hostile Iranian attack” targeting Barzani’s office and the residence of the director of the Protection Agency in Erbil with two drones.

In a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack represented a “flagrant violation” of the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and posed a threat to their security and stability.

Abu Dhabi reaffirmed its “full solidarity” with Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government and said it supported measures taken to safeguard security and stability.

Qatar also condemned the attacks, saying they targeted the office of the Kurdistan Region’s prime minister and the residence of the head of the Security and Intelligence Agency in Erbil.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry described the strikes as a “blatant violation” of the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and a “flagrant breach of international law.”

Doha called for restraint and warned against allowing the attacks to fuel further regional instability.

The ministry stressed “the need to spare the region the consequences of these unjustified attacks” and called for dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation to help strengthen security and stability at both regional and international levels.

Qatar also reiterated its full solidarity with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and expressed support for measures taken by authorities to protect their sovereignty and security.

The statements from the three Gulf states came amid heightened concern over attacks inside Iraq and the potential for escalating regional tensions.