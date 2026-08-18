Saudi, Japanese officials discuss cooperation in culinary arts, food culture

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission met with several officials from the Japanese Embassy in the Kingdom at its headquarters in Riyadh.

The meeting aligned with the commission’s strategic objective of strengthening international partnerships in the culinary arts sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Discussions covered partnership opportunities between Saudi Arabia and Japan in education and training, knowledge and expertise exchange, and the organization of seminars and events.

The two sides also explored ways to benefit from Japanese technologies in food manufacturing and processing to support the sector’s development and broaden cultural exchange between the two countries.

The meeting reflected the commission’s efforts to expand its international network, strengthen Saudi Arabia’s presence on global platforms and participate in initiatives and events.

The Japanese officials expressed interest in participating in culinary arts-related events, to help strengthen ties and partnerships between the two countries.

The commission is committed to building high-quality partnerships to develop practices and expertise in the sector, and highlight food culture as an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s cultural identity.

These efforts align with the commission’s strategic objectives of fostering national pride and cultural identity through international engagement in the culinary arts.

• This article also appears on Arab News Japan