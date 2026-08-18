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Madinah agriculture sector leads growth as date production, exports expand

Madinah agriculture sector leads growth as date production, exports expand
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The region has more than 26,000 palm farms with over 8 million palm trees, producing various date varieties for local consumption. (SPA)
Madinah agriculture sector leads growth as date production, exports expand
2 / 2
The region has more than 26,000 palm farms with over 8 million palm trees, producing various date varieties for local consumption. (SPA)
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Updated 18 August 2026 15:36
Arab News
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Madinah agriculture sector leads growth as date production, exports expand

Madinah agriculture sector leads growth as date production, exports expand
Updated 18 August 2026 15:36
Arab News
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RIYADH: The agricultural sector in the Madinah region recorded the highest growth among economic sectors at 44 percent, driven by major development projects in the region.

A report by the Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the sector saw commercial registrations increase from 375 in March 2025 to 540 in March 2026.

The report highlighted the region’s promising agricultural activities, noting that it is the Kingdom’s third-largest date-producing region, with production reaching 344,000 tonnes, or 18 percent of national production. 

The region has more than 26,000 palm farms with over 8 million palm trees, producing various date varieties for local consumption. More than 41.5 million kg of dates are exported annually to over 60 countries.

Madinah is home to 39 date factories, ranking second among the Kingdom’s regions out of 161 nationwide, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The factories produce about 1.067 million tonnes of date products and derivatives annually, while 785,500 tonnes of dates are allocated for packaging and processing. 

The region accounts for about 13 percent of the Kingdom’s total date exports.

Date processing, packaging and exports are key commercial activities in Madinah, supporting food processing, increasing the value of agricultural products, creating investment and employment opportunities, and strengthening Saudi exports.

Topics: Madinah region

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