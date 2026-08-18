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Where We Are Going Today: Baba Boss

Where We Are Going Today: Baba Boss
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Updated 18 August 2026 15:42
Jasmine Bager
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Where We Are Going Today: Baba Boss

Where We Are Going Today: Baba Boss
Updated 18 August 2026 15:42
Jasmine Bager
Follow

Baba Habbas, the popular eatery that closed during the pandemic, is back with a new name and a new location.

Just a short drive from its original home on Alkhobar corniche, where it stood for 45 years, Baba Boss opened in May, offering a rustic alternative to the cutesy cafes in Qurtuba Square.

Returning to the kitchen, after spending the past few years in his native Turkiye, is head chef Abu Sulaiman, who was described as a “legend” by a member of staff during our visit.

After considering a few of the staff’s recommendations, we opted for the double chicken shawarma special meal, which comprised two sandwiches, fries and a drink for SR24 ($6.40). I enjoyed every bite.

We also got the hummus for SR12, which was good but not great, and the fresh fattoush salad, also SR12, which was delicious.

Fans of the original venue will be delighted to see that Baba Boss still serves its classic burgers and boneless grilled meats over rice, complete with the same marinades it has mastered over many decades.

I will certainly be back to try the broasted chicken and mixed grill.

Baba Boss is a casual spot with a only a limited amount of seating. That said, the food travels well and the items I took away still tasted great when I tucked into them several hours later.

It also offers a catering menu which is ideal for an office lunch or family gathering at home.

You can follow them on Instagram @bababoss.sa.

Topics: WHERE ARE WE GOING TODAY

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