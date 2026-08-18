Riyadh auction provides specialized veterinary care for falcons

RIYADH: The National Center for Falcons provides an integrated veterinary system to safeguard the health and well-being of falcons and support breeders, falconers and participants in the International Falcon Breeders Auction.

The event, organized by the center at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, brings together local and international breeding farms.

The center provides a range of veterinary services in line with the latest developments. These include examinations to assess the birds’ health and identify their needs, digital diagnostic imaging to detect injuries and conditions, endoscopy and laparoscopy equipment, blood tests and viral and bacterial screening.

The auction provides a platform for breeding farms, falconers and buyers to come together. The farms offer a diverse selection of breeds which are bought and sold at live auctions.

The event, which runs until Aug. 25, aims to preserve and promote Saudi Arabia’s falconry heritage while bringing together breeders, buyers, falconers and enthusiasts from around the world.