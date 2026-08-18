Tickets for Arabian Gulf Cup in Jeddah go on sale

DUBAI: The organizing committee for the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup in Jeddah has announced that tickets for the tournament, which kicks off on Sept. 23 and runs until Oct. 6, are now on sale.

Seating prices range from SR22 ($5.8) to SR355 for the Gold Category.

The tournament will feature the eight Gulf national teams playing 15 matches at King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

The draw placed Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Kuwait in Group A, while Group B includes the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Yemen.

The Saudi national team will kick off the tournament by facing Kuwait on Sept. 23 — coinciding with Saudi National Day — at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. In the other opening-day match, Iraq will meet Oman at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

Ticket prices for the opening match, semifinal and final start at SR45 for Category 4, SR71 for Category 3, SR97 for Category 2, and SR120 for Category 1, while Premium Category starts from SR243.

The organizing committee has set the price for the Gold and Silver Category at SR355 and SR315 respectively for all matches across the tournament.

Fans can buy up to six tickets each per match from the tournament’s official website. All tickets will be digital, and can be downloaded onto phones and added to digital wallets.

Jassim Sultan Al-Rumaihi, the secretary-general of the Gulf Football Federation, said that the competition represented “the most prominent platform for Gulf football,” and highlighted that Saudi Arabia will host the tournament for the fifth time having previously held it in 1972, 1988, 2002 and 2014.

Mai Al-Halabi, CEO of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, said that the launch of ticket sales represented an important milestone at a time when work continued on organizational and operational aspects of the tournament.

Al-Halabi said: “We look forward to welcoming the Gulf fans to Saudi Arabia and presenting an exceptional edition that combines the strength of competition on the field with a complete fan experience, befitting the history and status of the Gulf Cup and reflecting Saudi Arabia’s capabilities and expertise in hosting and organizing major sporting events.”