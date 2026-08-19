You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan urges Google to proactively monitor social media over militant propaganda

Pakistan urges Google to proactively monitor social media over militant propaganda

Pakistan urges Google to proactively monitor social media over militant propaganda
Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry meeting with a Google delegation led by Senior Director David Wellar (right) in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 19, 2026. (Interior Ministry)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6bh8w

Updated 19 August 2026 13:13
Follow

Pakistan urges Google to proactively monitor social media over militant propaganda

Pakistan urges Google to proactively monitor social media over militant propaganda
  • Deputy interior minister says militants use online platforms to promote ‘terrorism’
  • Call comes as Pakistan battles persistent militant violence in northwest, southwest
Updated 19 August 2026 13:13
Hasaan Ali Khan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday urged Google to proactively monitor social media for militant propaganda and harmful content, saying extremist groups were using online platforms to spread fear as the country battles persistent militant violence.

Pakistan has faced a surge in militancy in recent years, particularly in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan and southwestern Balochistan, with authorities blaming much of the violence on the Pakistani Taliban and Baloch separatist groups.

“Terrorists use social media to promote terrorism and spread fear,” Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry said during a meeting with a Google delegation led by Senior Director David Wellar, according to a statement from the interior ministry.

“Given Pakistan’s circumstances, proactive monitoring of social media is indispensable,” he added.

The ministry said the meeting focused on digital security, the effective use of social media in counterterrorism, timely prevention of harmful online content and greater cooperation between Pakistan and Google.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has developed an extensive media operation that disseminates propaganda across digital platforms as part of efforts to recruit supporters, shape its public image and amplify its militant campaign.

Pakistan is also battling a separatist insurgency in Balochistan, where groups including the Baloch Liberation Army have carried out attacks against security forces, civilians and infrastructure.

Chaudhry said digital platforms needed to take Pakistan’s particular circumstances into account, noting that the country’s geographical position differed from that of other nations.

“Pakistan wants to further increase cooperation and coordination with Google for a safe and peaceful digital environment,” he said.

Wellar said Google would continue cooperating with the government to promote a secure digital environment in Pakistan, according to the ministry.

The meeting came a day after Google opened its first local office in Pakistan, expanding its physical presence as Islamabad seeks to accelerate digital transformation and boost annual information technology exports to $30 billion.

Topics: Google in Pakistan Talal Chaudhry militancy in Pakistan

Latest updates

Australian tennis star Kyrgios admits ‘huge mistake’ after failing test for cocaine

Australian tennis star Kyrgios admits ‘huge mistake’ after failing test for cocaine

Australian tennis star Kyrgios admits ‘huge mistake’ after failing test for cocaine

Australian tennis star Kyrgios admits ‘huge mistake’ after failing test for cocaine

NATO is prepared to address any threat, official says 

NATO is prepared to address any threat, official says 

Egypt holds nearly half of Africa’s $7bn sukuk market, Fitch says

Egypt holds nearly half of Africa’s $7bn sukuk market, Fitch says

Diriyah Art Futures announces ‘Continuum 26’ lineup

Diriyah Art Futures announces ‘Continuum 26’ lineup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.