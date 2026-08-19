Pakistan urges Google to proactively monitor social media over militant propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday urged Google to proactively monitor social media for militant propaganda and harmful content, saying extremist groups were using online platforms to spread fear as the country battles persistent militant violence.

Pakistan has faced a surge in militancy in recent years, particularly in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan and southwestern Balochistan, with authorities blaming much of the violence on the Pakistani Taliban and Baloch separatist groups.

“Terrorists use social media to promote terrorism and spread fear,” Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry said during a meeting with a Google delegation led by Senior Director David Wellar, according to a statement from the interior ministry.

“Given Pakistan’s circumstances, proactive monitoring of social media is indispensable,” he added.

The ministry said the meeting focused on digital security, the effective use of social media in counterterrorism, timely prevention of harmful online content and greater cooperation between Pakistan and Google.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has developed an extensive media operation that disseminates propaganda across digital platforms as part of efforts to recruit supporters, shape its public image and amplify its militant campaign.

Pakistan is also battling a separatist insurgency in Balochistan, where groups including the Baloch Liberation Army have carried out attacks against security forces, civilians and infrastructure.

Chaudhry said digital platforms needed to take Pakistan’s particular circumstances into account, noting that the country’s geographical position differed from that of other nations.

“Pakistan wants to further increase cooperation and coordination with Google for a safe and peaceful digital environment,” he said.

Wellar said Google would continue cooperating with the government to promote a secure digital environment in Pakistan, according to the ministry.

The meeting came a day after Google opened its first local office in Pakistan, expanding its physical presence as Islamabad seeks to accelerate digital transformation and boost annual information technology exports to $30 billion.