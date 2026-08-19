British falconer highlights bird selection criteria at Riyadh auction

RIYADH: Falcon breeders at an international auction in Riyadh are highlighting the different criteria used to select birds for hunting and breeding, with performance, build, size and bloodlines all playing a role.

The International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the National Center for Falcons at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, has brought together breeders, falconers and enthusiasts from around the world.

British falconer Jeff Armstrong, owner of one of the breeding farms participating in the auction, said his relationship with falconry began in childhood and deepened after an enthusiast moved into his neighborhood.

He began by acquiring a falcon, which eventually led him to own and breed several for personal use, while also selling some in the British market.

Armstrong said his farm has been operating for about 15 years, combining his experience in falconry and breeding. He said the peregrine falcon is his preferred choice for hunting, along with the gyr-peregrine hybrid.

He said his selection of hunting falcons depends less on size than on the bird’s build, characteristics and suitability for its intended use. Falconers look for a combination of traits suited to the nature and style of hunting.

Armstrong added that the criteria differ when selecting falcons for breeding, with size becoming more important. In such cases, he tends to select larger falcons, drawing on his knowledge of British breeders and bloodlines to choose birds for his farm’s breeding programs.

The event, which runs until Aug. 25, aims to preserve and promote Saudi Arabia’s falconry heritage while bringing together breeders, buyers, falconers and enthusiasts from around the world.