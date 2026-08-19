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Father who died off British coast with partner, daughter identified as Palestinian refugee

Father who died off British coast with partner, daughter identified as Palestinian refugee
Tributes and flowers have been laid on the beach at Shoreham-on-Sea. (AP Media)
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Updated 19 August 2026 17:40
Arab News
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Father who died off British coast with partner, daughter identified as Palestinian refugee

Father who died off British coast with partner, daughter identified as Palestinian refugee
  • Hossam Al-Khawas and his family encountered difficulty in the sea off Sussex
  • His surviving daughter is fighting for her life in hospital
Updated 19 August 2026 17:40
Arab News
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LONDON: A father who died along with his partner and teenage daughter in a coastal tragedy in the UK was a Palestinian refugee.

The three family members died after encountering difficulties off the Sussex coast on Tuesday afternoon. Hossam Al-Khawas’ other daughter is fighting for her life in hospital.

The Palestinian Embassy confirmed Al-Khawas’ identity and said he hailed from the Rashidieh refugee camp in Lebanon.

It is believed that the four family members entered the sea for a swim. Police officers have not named the victims, but their next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Joss Loader, who represents Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association on Adur District Council, described a “really strong sense of shock” in the community. Locals are “really concerned for the young girl” who survived, Loader said.

Shoreham-by-Sea, a coastal town outside Brighton, is a popular spot for families and day-trippers traveling to the beach.

Chief Superintendent James Collis told reporters: “Tragically, despite the best efforts of paramedics, three people — a man, a woman and a teenage girl — were sadly confirmed deceased.

“A younger girl has been taken to hospital and is in critical condition. We can confirm all four people were from the same family, and their next of kin have been informed.”

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tom Rutland said in a statement on Facebook: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news that three people have died following an incident in the water near Shoreham Fort this afternoon.”

He added: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost their lives, and I know the whole community here in Shoreham will be hoping and praying for the recovery of the young girl receiving medical treatment in hospital.”

Topics: Sussex

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