Pakistan military chief, Araghchi discuss diplomatic efforts as US-Iran tensions persist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief and Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi discussed regional developments and ongoing efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict in the Middle East, the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported this week, as tensions in the Middle East continue to persist with US President Donald Trump announcing a major new campaign to target Iran’s economy.

The conversation between the two takes place as the region remains on edge, with the US-Iran war nearing its sixth month with no immediate diplomatic or military off-ramp in sight. Trump announced on Wednesday that he was launching a major new campaign to target Iran’s economy, threatening “tremendous” punishment on any country that helps or does business with the Islamic republic.

Pakistan has been engaged with the leaderships of the US and Iran in efforts to broker peace between the two countries since their conflict broke out in February this year. Araghchi spoke to Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday, state-run IRNA reported, as Islamabad pushes for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

“During the telephone conversation, both sides reviewed the latest regional developments and discussed various dimensions of the current situation,” IRNA said.

“The two sides also exchanged views on diplomatic trends, ongoing efforts to advance political and diplomatic solutions, and ways to enhance bilateral consultations and cooperation,” it added.

Pakistan has repeatedly called for diplomacy to resolve the conflict and said last week it was making “all-out efforts” through direct and indirect channels to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table.

The US-Iran war has driven oil prices higher and created inflationary pressures, especially for countries like Pakistan who heavily depend on the Middle East for their fuel needs.

Iran has regularly attacked its neighbors in its Gulf region since the war began, firing missiles and carrying out drone attacks the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and other countries.

In recent days, the US and Iran have both said that messages between them were being exchanged. However, Trump on Tuesday insisted talks were off and posted a message on social media suggesting the strait could be a “NEW US Territory.”

Iran’s armed forces on Wednesday warned Gulf countries against assisting the US military, saying it would be tantamount to joining American military operations.

“We wish to warn that any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation,” Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi said, according to the Mehr news agency.