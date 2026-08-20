Rakan Alyammahi strikes gold as UAE takes IMMAF Youth World Championships medal tally to 17

ABU DHABI: Emirati athlete Rakan Alyammahi has won gold in the Youth B Men’s 44 kg division after defeating Ireland’s Roman Verhoeven in the final, leading the UAE’s medal charge on the third day of the IMMAF Youth World Championships at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

His compatriot Mustafa Almaqboul claimed bronze in the same division. The two medals took the UAE Mixed Martial Arts National Team’s overall tally to 17, including six gold, five silver and six bronze.

The Youth B competition for athletes aged 14 to 15 got underway on Wednesday, with more than 1,100 athletes from 55 countries competing in the championship.

The category is being contested over two days, with the opening day featuring a series of competitive bouts that tested the athletes’ ability to adapt to different opponents and make quick decisions under pressure.

Mohammed Hussein Al-Marzooqi, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “Hosting a championship of this size gives Abu Dhabi the chance to gain more experience every year.

“It brings together national teams, coaches, referees, medical teams and organizers from around the world, giving everyone the opportunity to share knowledge and learn from each other.

“Our goal is to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for combat sports. This includes developing athletes, coaches and referees, as well as improving safety and organization.

“Each of the five editions hosted in Abu Dhabi has allowed us to learn from international experience, test ourselves against the highest standards and also share the UAE’s experience with others.”

Rakan’s brother Khaleifah Alyammahi picked up gold in the Youth C Men’s 48 kg division.

Rakan said: “We used to fight at home anyway, so our parents encouraged us to take up MMA and put that energy into the sport. We train together at the same gym with the same coach, and having my brother with me is a big support.

“I have been competing for four years and have won one gold and one silver at the IMMAF Youth World Championships. This year, I won a gold again.”

The Youth B competition continues on Thursday with the Youth A competition for athletes aged 16 to 17 starting on Friday.