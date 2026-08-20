GIS targets $3.5bn in Gulf investments in ready-made projects

RIYADH: The Global Investment Summit is targeting initial Gulf investments worth $3.5 billion in investment-ready projects, in addition to expected deals worth more than SR950 million ($252.9 million), B&S Investments, the Saudi investment group organizing the summit, told Al-Eqtisadiah.

Paris will host the Global Investment Summit on Sept. 1 and 2, bringing together a select group of investors, policymakers, financial institutions and companies to discuss global investment trends and explore partnership and capital-allocation opportunities across a range of economic and investment sectors.

The opportunities on offer include initiatives in the logistics and artificial intelligence sectors, with new agreements expected to be announced during the summit. Details of the parties or their value have not been disclosed at present, pending the completion of procedures and agreement among the relevant entities, according to B&S Investments.

Linking Gulf and international capital to specific investment projects

The Global Investment Summit serves as an international platform for building investment partnerships, uniting capital providers, decision-makers, corporate leaders and international investors at the Palais des Congres. The program aims to connect investment opportunities with financing and create direct avenues for partnerships between Gulf countries and global markets.

The event connects the world’s most influential investors, leaders and institutions to direct purpose-driven capital and create a lasting impact.

The summit aims to link Gulf and international capital to specific investment projects, focusing on turning meetings between investors into partnerships and executable projects rather than limiting them to discussions and the exchange of views.

The summit’s program includes two days of main sessions, workshops and investment meetings.

The first day, “The future of the sustainable economy,” will discuss topics including renewable energy, industrial transformation, the circular economy, infrastructure and artificial intelligence, while the second day will focus on “The human and experience economy” and the tourism, hospitality, creative industries, biotechnology and health sectors.

The summit also includes sessions and workshops aimed at discussing investment and partnership opportunities in different sectors, alongside direct meetings between investors, capital allocators and participating institutions.

This supports access to new investment opportunities and the building of relationships with major investors and decision-makers.

The targeted Gulf investments and anticipated deals form part of the summit’s effort to turn the opportunities on offer into actual investments by bringing capital providers together with investment-ready projects and opening direct channels for negotiations and concluding partnerships during the summit.

Directing 25% of investments toward modern technologies

The summit aims to direct 25 percent of investments toward modern technologies and apply environmental, social and governance standards to 55 percent of the targeted projects, supporting the development of projects that are more efficient, sustainable and capable of generating a long-term economic impact.

Summit data indicates expected European investment flows to Gulf Cooperation Council countries worth $28.59 billion, alongside the development of 15 joint projects and the establishment of eight strategic partnerships during the first year. This will open new avenues for investment in clean energy, infrastructure and sustainability-related technologies.

The event will be held with the participation of more than 2,000 attendees and 100 speakers through 10 main sessions, 16 workshops and more than 40 bilateral meetings, as part of a program aimed at linking capital with promising opportunities, supporting international partnerships and turning initiatives into executable projects in the Gulf countries’ key investment sectors.