Pakistani forces kill five militants in restive southwest amid surge in attacks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces have killed five militants in an intelligence-based operation in the southwestern Balochistan province, state media reported on Thursday, amid a surge in attacks in the mineral-rich region.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province that borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been the site of a long-running separatist insurgency that has intensified in recent years.

Pakistani forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kali Suran area of Balochistan’s Panjgur district, where they intercepted a group of militants, Radio Pakistan reported, citing security officials.

“The terrorists were riding motorcycles and were on their way to carry out a major terrorist attack,” the report read. “The terrorists were successfully targeted with the use of advanced technology and weapons during the operation.”

Officials seized a sizeable cache of weapons and ammunition during the operation, according to the broadcaster. The deceased militants were involved in extortion, kidnapping for ransom, targeted killings and planning of suicide attacks.

The development comes during one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence in Balochistan this year, where coordinated attacks have killed dozens of security personnel and prompted large-scale military and intelligence-based operations.

On Aug. 14, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove escaped unhurt as 11 people, including six policemen, were injured in two separate attacks in the insurgency-hit province, police said, as Pakistan marked its 80th Independence Day.

Prior to that, unidentified militants bombed a key gas pipeline in the region, suspending supply to several districts, according to officials.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused India of supporting and Afghanistan of providing safe havens to separatist militants who carry out attacks in the mineral-rich province. New Delhi and Kabul have consistently denied this.