Three Pakistani firms make it to Forbes list of ‘Asia’s Best Under A Billion’

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistani companies have earned a spot on Forbes’ prestigious ‘Asia’s Best Under A Billion’ list, highlighting the growing strength and regional competitiveness of the country’s business sector.

The small and midsized companies appearing on the list are successfully navigating the challenges of geopolitical tensions and volatile energy markets, according to Forbes.

The list includes Pakistan’s Murree Brewery, Sazgar Engineering Works and Systems Ltd.

“These 200 publicly listed Asia-Pacific companies, with sales above $10 million and below $1 billion, delivered strong financial metrics to qualify for the 25th edition of the roster,” Forbes wrote on its website.

Founded in 1860, Rawalpindi-based Murree Brewery is one of the oldest breweries in Asia, with an annual revenue of $102 million. Sazgar Engineering Works, an automotive manufacturer which assembles GWM and BAIC SUVs, was founded in 1991 and has an annual turnover of $389 million, according to Forbes.

The third Pakistani company on the list, Systems Ltd., is a Lahore-based software developer and provider of business process outsourcing services to clients in North America, Europe and the Middle East. The company’s has an annual revenue of $286 million.

Forbes said the companies on the unranked list were chosen based on a composite score using measures such as debt, sales and earnings-per-share growth over both the most recent one- and three-year periods, and the strongest one- and five-year average return on equity.

The list used annual results based on the latest publicly available figures as of July 10, 2026, it added.