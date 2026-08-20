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ICC overturns demerit point for Lahore pitch used in Pakistan-Australia ODI

ICC overturns demerit point for Lahore pitch used in Pakistan-Australia ODI
This photograph shows an empty Gaddafi Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 match between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore on March 26, 2026. (AFP/ file)
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Updated 20 August 2026 18:21
AP
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ICC overturns demerit point for Lahore pitch used in Pakistan-Australia ODI

ICC overturns demerit point for Lahore pitch used in Pakistan-Australia ODI
  • Appeals panel says Gaddafi Stadium pitch showed no excessive unevenness or spin
  • PCB had also successfully overturned ICC demerit point for Rawalpindi Test pitch
Updated 20 August 2026 18:21
AP
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ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council’s appeals panel on Thursday revoked the demerit point imposed on the Gaddafi Stadium pitch in Pakistan.

The pitch in Lahore had been handed the demerit point following an unsatisfactory rating for the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia in June.

The ICC said the appeals panel rescinded the sanction after reviewing match footage, match referee’s report and official comments from the respective captain and concluding that “the pitch did not demonstrate excessive unevenness or spin.”

Match referee Graeme Labrooy of Sri Lanka believed the pitch wasn't suitable for an ODI and the batters found it difficult to score runs because it was slow and low.

It is not the first time that the Pakistan Cricket Board has succeeded in overturning a pitch-related sanction imposed by the ICC. The PCB successfully overturned a demerit point imposed on Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for test match between Pakistan and England, which the visitors won by 74 uns.

In a different case, the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Toronto will continue to carry three demerit points after the appeals panel upheld the match referee’s verdict that the pitch used for a game between Canada and the Netherlands on June 16 was “unfit.”

Topics: Gaddafi Stadium

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