Pakistan launches digital pension verification, ending bank visits

KARACHI: Pakistan has launched a digital pension verification system that allows pensioners to complete the process remotely, ending the need for routine visits to banks and making pension disbursements faster and more convenient.

The move is part of the government’s broader effort to digitize pension administration and reduce the paperwork faced by retired public sector employees. In Pakistan, pensioners have traditionally been required to complete periodic verification procedures, including visits to banks or other offices, to establish that they are still alive and eligible to receive payments.

Under the new system, the government says digital verification will make the process more convenient while helping authorities maintain accurate pension records and prevent fraudulent or duplicate claims. The initiative is expected to be particularly useful for elderly pensioners and those who face difficulties traveling to banks or government offices to complete routine formalities.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Islamabad, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb commended the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for helping launch the verification system and said it was part of the country’s digital transformation journey to facilitate citizens and bring greater transparency to the system.

“Making rounds of banks every six months and especially the fingerprint issue, it’s not a small element. A lot of people face complications because of this. And due to that, pensions being stopped, a delay of one week, a delay of two weeks, or God forbid, even longer delays, these were real issues and real problems,” Aurangzeb said.

“A solution to this long-standing problem of pensioners is now in front of us and today we are launching it. From NADRA’s side, the issuance of this certificate will now be automatically transferred to the CGA office. After this, pensioners will not need to visit any office or bank.”

The initiative comes as Pakistan accelerates efforts to digitize public services and government processes. From payments and tax services to identity and social welfare programs, the government says it is expanding digital systems to make services faster, reliable and more accessible.

In his address at the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised authorities for designing a people-friendly pension verification system.

“The new biometric and facial verification system is a service to humanity,” he said. “Millions of pensioners will benefit through the modern digital system and app.”