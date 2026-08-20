What are the cases against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan?

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered authorities to move former Prime Minister Imran Khan to hospital from jail, where he has been lodged for the last three years.

Since he lost power in a no-confidence vote in 2022, Khan has faced multiple cases on ​corruption charges, including over state gifts and an accusation of an unlawful marriage.

His family and party have said they fear for his ‌deteriorating health in prison and say they have been denied access to him. His lawyer told a court earlier this year that Khan had lost significant vision in his right eye while in custody. A medical board later said his vision had improved.

All of his convictions but one have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He ​denies wrongdoing.

Following are details of the main cases among over 100 he says have been launched against him.

LAND BRIBERY CASE

Khan was ​convicted and sentenced to 14 years in jail in 2025 in a land corruption case where prosecutors said he ⁠and his wife received land as a bribe through the Al-Qadir Trust — a charitable trust set up by Bushra Bibi, Khan’s third wife, and ​Khan in 2018 when still in office.

Pakistani authorities have accused Khan and his wife of receiving the land, worth up to 7 billion rupees ($25 million), ​from a property developer charged in Britain with money laundering.

Authorities accused Khan of getting the land in exchange for a favor to return 190 million pounds to the property developer that had been repatriated to Pakistan by Britain in the money laundering probe.

STATE SECRETS CASE

Khan was convicted in 2024 with making public a classified cable sent to ​Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington in 2022. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but it was later overturned. He denies the ​charge and has said the contents appeared in the media from other sources.

Khan has said the cable was proof of a conspiracy by the military and US ‌government to ⁠topple his government in 2022 after he visited Moscow just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Washington and Pakistan’s military deny that.

GIFTS CASE

Also known as the Toshakhana or state treasury case, Khan was handed a three-year prison sentence in 2023 by another court for selling gifts worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($504,686.37) that were in state possession and received during his 2018-2022 premiership. That sentence was later suspended, but in January 2024, an anti-graft court ​sentenced Khan and his wife to ​14 year in jail in the ⁠same case.

That sentence is currently suspended pending appeal.

He has said that he legally purchased the items. Government officials have alleged Khan’s aides sold the gifts in Dubai.

A list of these gifts shared by a former information minister ​included perfumes, diamond jewelry, dinner sets and seven watches, six of them Rolexes — the most expensive being a “Master ​Graff limited edition” ⁠valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees ($306,416.73).

UNLAWFUL MARRIAGE CASE

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to seven-year jail terms after a trial court ruled in February 2024 that their 2018 marriage broke Islamic injunctions.

In July 2024, a court acquitted them of the charges.

They were charged with not completing the waiting period mandated ⁠by Islam, called “Iddat,” ​after Bibi divorced her previous husband. They signed their marriage contract, or “Nikkah,” in January ​2018 in a secret ceremony.

ABETTING VIOLENCE

Khan is facing a trial under anti-terrorism charges in connection with violence against the military and other state installations that erupted following his brief arrest in ​May 2023.

A number of Khan’s supporters have been sentenced by military courts, but the case against Khan is ongoing.

($1 = 277.4000 Pakistani rupees)