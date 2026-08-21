You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani climber Asma Mushtaq dies during Spantik mountain descent

Pakistani climber Asma Mushtaq dies during Spantik mountain descent

Pakistani climber Asma Mushtaq dies during Spantik mountain descent
Picture shared by Pakistani climber Asma Mushtaq on her social media account on July 22, 2026. (drasma.explores/Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vncm2

Updated 21 August 2026 08:15
Follow

Pakistani climber Asma Mushtaq dies during Spantik mountain descent

Pakistani climber Asma Mushtaq dies during Spantik mountain descent
  • Mushtaq died after suffering “serious high-altitude medical emergency” while descending from 7,027-meter Spantik mountain
  • Originally from Lahore, Mushtaq was a UK-based doctor specializing in obstetrics and gynaecology, local media reports say
Updated 21 August 2026 08:15
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani woman climber Asma Mushtaq died this week due to a medical emergency while descending from the 7,027-meter high Spantik mountain in the Karakorum mountain range, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said. 

Mushtaq successfully summited Spantik in “good health,” the Alpine Club said in a statement on Thursday. However, during her descent at approximately 6,400 meters, she suffered a “serious high-altitude medical emergency,” it added.

“Despite the immediate and dedicated efforts of her mountain guides, who provided every possible assistance under extremely challenging conditions, she could not survive,” the Alpine Club said. 

According to Pakistani English-language newspaper Dawn, Mushtaq was a UK-based doctor specializing in obstetrics and gynaecology, who was originally from the eastern city of Lahore.

She had completed a successful winter ascent of the 4,076-meter Musa ka Musallah peak and was associated with expeditions to Rupal and Arandu, Dawn reported. 

Mountaineering accidents are common in northern Pakistan, where climbers face hazards including avalanches, falling ice and rock, extreme altitude and rapidly changing weather.

In July, a ten-member team of international climbers were killed after they were caught in an avalanche at Pakistan’s Broad Peak mountain. 

Topics: Asma Mushtaq Pakistani climbers Spantik mountain

Latest updates

Key European leaders demand Israel halt West Bank settlement project

Key European leaders demand Israel halt West Bank settlement project

France’s Macron to host Saudi Crown Prince for two-day official visit

France’s Macron to host Saudi Crown Prince for two-day official visit

Ex-Pakistan PM Khan taken back to jail after hospital checks: government

Ex-Pakistan PM Khan taken back to jail after hospital checks: government

Al-Hilal claim victory over Al-Fayha but questions remain amid apparent lack of cohesion

Al-Hilal claim victory over Al-Fayha but questions remain amid apparent lack of cohesion

Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows

Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.