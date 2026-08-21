UAE athletes claim 18th medal at IMMAF Youth World Championships

ABU DHABI: The UAE Mixed Martial Arts National Team has claimed another podium as the competition for athletes aged 14–15 ended on the fourth day of the IMMAF Youth World Championships at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

More than 1,100 athletes from 55 countries are competing in the championship, where Maryam Almutwa claimed bronze in the Youth B Women’s 52kg division to take the UAE’s overall medal tally to 18 — six gold, five silver and seven bronze.

Youth A competition for athletes aged 16–17 begins on Friday and will run until the championship concludes on Aug. 23.

Mohammed Jassim Al-Hosani, a member of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The championship brings together young athletes who could become the future stars of the sport. Some of the athletes competing here could go on to become world champions, professional fighters or coaches. Hosting them in the UAE at this stage of their careers is important for the future development of MMA.

“The impact of the championship also goes beyond the competition. Athletes, families and coaches return home with memories of their experience in the UAE, from the organization and sporting facilities to the hospitality they receive. Events like this strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sporting destination and introduce a new generation of visitors to the UAE.”

Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jabareen, coach of the UAE Mixed Martial Arts National Team, said: “During our preparations, we focused on getting the athletes ready physically and technically. We also prepared them to face opponents with different styles. At this level, they need to stay focused and follow their game plan under pressure.

“The results show the hard work the athletes put in before the championship. But for us as coaches, it is also important to see them use what they have learned and compete with confidence. Facing athletes from so many different countries gives them valuable experience that is difficult to get anywhere else.”

After collecting her bronze medal, Almutwa said she had to remember her coach’s advice to stay focused when things did not initially go her way: “I tried to stick to my plan and keep going. This championship has taught me not to give up when things get difficult. Of course, I wanted a better result, but I have learned a lot from competing here, and that experience will help me improve for the future.”