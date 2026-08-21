Pakistan finance minister calls for targeted push into global halal markets

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday called for Pakistani businesses to capitalize on emerging opportunities in global halal markets, as Islamabad eyes greater collaboration with global platforms in Islamic economics and finance.

The development took place during a meeting between the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) Secretary-General Shaikh Yousef Hassan Khalawi and Aurangzeb at the Finance Division. The ICCD is an international non-governmental organization affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and represents the private sectors of 57 Islamic countries via their member federations and chambers of commerce.

Aurangzeb highlighted the potential for greater engagement and collaboration by Pakistani businesses through the ICCD’s global outreach and platforms during the meeting, the Finance Division said.

“The finance minister emphasized the importance of moving beyond a broad halal concept toward identifying specific products, sectors and markets where Pakistani businesses can expand and capitalize on emerging opportunities,” the statement said.

Khalawi briefed Aurangzeb on the growing international outreach of the ICCD and its engagement with business communities, including those in non-OIC countries.

He spoke about the Chamber’s efforts to connect Muslim business communities globally with private sector and institutional partners to promote greater halal economic cooperation.

“The meeting discussed the growing global halal economy and opportunities for Pakistan to strengthen its presence across sectors including halal food, fashion, halal tourism, services and other consumer markets,” the Finance Division said.

The finance minister and the ICCD official also discussed opportunities to strengthen Pakistan’s Islamic finance ecosystem and promote greater collaboration with international platforms working in Islamic economics and finance.