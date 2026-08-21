Jofra Archer double strengthens England’s grip on first Test against Pakistan

LEEDS, United Kingdom: Jofra Archer rocked Pakistan with an early double strike as England pressed for an innings victory in the first Test at Headingley on Friday.

Pakistan were 59-3 in their second innings at lunch on the third day, still 179 runs shy of making England bat again, after fast bowler Archer removed openers Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais.

For the second time in the match, Pakistan were 0-1 Friday when Archer dismissed Imam for a duck as the left-hander, trying to evade a short delivery, could only glove the ball to wicket-keeper Jamie Smith.

Awais, out for a golden duck in the first innings, had made nine when he clipped Archer, who had made a quickfire 23 not out earlier Friday, straight to England captain Joe Root at the rarely used position of leg slip.

It was something of a tactical coup for Root, starting his second spell as full-time Test captain on his Yorkshire home ground.

Pakistan were now 13-2, with Archer on his way to lunch figures of 2-27 in five overs as England eyed what would be just their third win in 11 Tests.

Abdullah Shafique had been Pakistan’s shining light with 61 in their meagre first-innings 171.

But he could only manage 15 before he edged a full-length ball from Ollie Robinson, fresh from his five-wicket haul in the first innings, to Harry Brook at second slip.

Shan Masood held firm to reach 28 not out at lunch, with Saud Shakeel unbeaten on five.

Earlier, England enjoyed a flurry of tailend runs before they were dismissed for 409, giving them a first-innings lead of 238.

England resumed well-placed on 366-8, already 195 runs ahead in the opening match of this three-Test series.

Brook (91), Jordan Cox (73), Root (66) and Dan Lawrence (51) had all made fifties on Thursday without any of the quartet going onto a hundred.

For Yorkshire’s Brook, it was the second time in two years he had been out in the 90s in a Test at Headingley following his 99 against India in 2025.

Archer pulled a six off Khurram Shahzad on Friday and No 11 Josh Tongue struck two impressive straight-driven fours.

Pakistan left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who took his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests on Thursday, provided a rare highlight for the tourists with a return of 5-95 in 24 overs.

England’s strong position owed much to pacemen Robinson (5-51) and Tongue (5-46), who shared all 10 Pakistan first-innings wickets between them on Wednesday.

This is England’s first Test of the post-Babzall era, with former captain Ben Stokes having retired from all international cricket and Brendon McCullum sacked as red-ball coach following the series loss at home to his native New Zealand in June.