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Al-Hilal targeting Arsenal player Martinelli, say reports

Al-Hilal targeting Arsenal player Martinelli, say reports
Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Martinelli takes a penalty after pre-season friendly football match between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 9, 2026. (File/AFP)
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Updated 25 August 2026 12:14
Ali Khaled
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Al-Hilal targeting Arsenal player Martinelli, say reports

Al-Hilal targeting Arsenal player Martinelli, say reports
  • ESPN claim the current English Premier League champions want more than $50m for the Brazilian winger
Updated 25 August 2026 12:14
Ali Khaled
Follow

DUBAI: Arsenal have put a price tag of nearly $52m  (€45m) on Gabriel Martinelli amid interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and other parties, according to ESPN Brazil.

The network claimed the Brazilian international was close to completing a move to Riyadh, citing his admiration for the city’s quality of life and his family’s openness to the Saudi experience, Arabic daily newspaper Arriyadiyah reported.

According to the ESPN report, the player has not been happy about his reduced playing time at Arsenal and has been excluded from Mikel Arteta’s squad at the start of the 2026-27 season.

Despite the optimism surrounding the deal from all three parties, Al-Hilal have not yet reached a final agreement with Arsenal regarding the transfer fee, nor have all details of the player’s contract with the Saudi club been finalized.

Martinelli joined Arsenal in January 2019 from Brazilian club Ituano and gradually established himself as a key player under Arteta, becoming a key attacking option in recent years. His contract with the London club runs until the summer of 2027.

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