Pakistan hopeful of Babar return at Lord’s for second England Test

Pakistan captain ‌Babar Azam could return for the second test against England at Lord’s ​after coming through a positive training session as he continues his recovery from a finger injury, bowling coach Umar Gul said on Tuesday.

Babar, who injured his finger during the West ‌Indies series ‌before aggravating the ​problem ‌after ⁠being ​struck during ⁠Pakistan’s warm-up match at Beckenham, missed the first test which England won by an innings and 103 runs.

“Babar batted in the nets, faced fast bowlers, spinners ⁠and throwdowns,” Gul told ‌reporters. “We’re hopeful ‌he will be available ​for the game ‌and today he was looking ‌good; he batted well in the nets. He had a full batting session.”

His return would provide a timely ‌boost for Pakistan after a batting collapse in the ⁠first ⁠test at Headingley, where England bowled the tourists out twice in fewer than 86 overs.

Babar was Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in the preceding series against West Indies, scoring 193 and registering two half-centuries.

England lead the three-test series 1-0, with the second ​test set ​to begin on Thursday.