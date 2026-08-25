You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan hopeful of Babar return at Lord’s for second England Test

Pakistan hopeful of Babar return at Lord’s for second England Test

Pakistan hopeful of Babar return at Lord’s for second England Test
Pakistan's Babar Azam walks off after being dismissed by India's Axar Patel during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group match, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 15, 2026. (Reuters/ file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9vxwq

Updated 25 August 2026 18:26
Reuters
Follow

Pakistan hopeful of Babar return at Lord’s for second England Test

Pakistan hopeful of Babar return at Lord’s for second England Test
  • Babar injured his finger during West ‌Indies series ‌before aggravating the ​issue ‌after ⁠being ​struck in ⁠Pakistan’s warm-up match
  • His return would provide a ‌boost for Pakistan after a batting collapse at Headingley, where England bowled the tourists out twice
Updated 25 August 2026 18:26
Reuters
Follow

Pakistan captain ‌Babar Azam could return for the second test against England at Lord’s ​after coming through a positive training session as he continues his recovery from a finger injury, bowling coach Umar Gul said on Tuesday.

Babar, who injured his finger during the West ‌Indies series ‌before aggravating the ​problem ‌after ⁠being ​struck during ⁠Pakistan’s warm-up match at Beckenham, missed the first test which England won by an innings and 103 runs.

“Babar batted in the nets, faced fast bowlers, spinners ⁠and throwdowns,” Gul told ‌reporters. “We’re hopeful ‌he will be available ​for the game ‌and today he was looking ‌good; he batted well in the nets. He had a full batting session.”

His return would provide a timely ‌boost for Pakistan after a batting collapse in the ⁠first ⁠test at Headingley, where England bowled the tourists out twice in fewer than 86 overs.

Babar was Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in the preceding series against West Indies, scoring 193 and registering two half-centuries.

England lead the three-test series 1-0, with the second ​test set ​to begin on Thursday.

Topics: Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team

Latest updates

Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians in West Bank rose 63% to date in 2026

Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians in West Bank rose 63% to date in 2026

Israel defense minister vows to keep troops in Syria during visit

Israel defense minister vows to keep troops in Syria during visit

Red Sea-supported films selected for Busan festival’s Vision Asia section

Red Sea-supported films selected for Busan festival’s Vision Asia section

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,231 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,231 

Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.