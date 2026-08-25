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Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2027 launches early-bird tickets

Tickets for the 2027 Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went on sale Tuesday, with fans able to secure three-day packages at discounted prices ahead of the race. (Supplied)
Tickets for the 2027 Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went on sale Tuesday, with fans able to secure three-day packages at discounted prices ahead of the race. (Supplied)
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Updated 25 August 2026 19:33
Arab News
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Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2027 launches early-bird tickets

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2027 launches early-bird tickets
Updated 25 August 2026 19:33
Arab News
Follow

JEDDAH: Tickets for the 2027 Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went on sale Tuesday, with fans able to secure three-day packages at discounted prices ahead of the race.

The Saudi Motorsport Co., promoter of the race, launched its Super Early Bird ticket offering, giving fans a 15 percent discount on three-day packages across General Admission, Grandstand and hospitality categories.

Premium Lounge packages are available at a 10 percent discount.

The official date for the 2027 race has yet to be announced and is expected to be confirmed later this year.

The race will return to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, described by organizers as the world’s fastest street circuit, bringing together Formula One drivers and teams for a weekend of racing and entertainment on the Red Sea coast.

Ticket options include General Admission, reserved Grandstand seating and Premium Lounge hospitality packages.

General Admission tickets provide access throughout the three-day event, with standing viewing areas, large screens and a Fan Zone offering additional activities.

Grandstand tickets offer reserved seating at several sections of the circuit, including the start-finish straight and Turns 26 and 27, where cars have reached speeds of more than 322 kph.

Premium Lounge packages will offer hospitality facilities including dining, entertainment and rooftop views of the circuit.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has become a regular fixture on the F1 calendar since its debut, attracting international fans and strengthening Jeddah’s position as a host city for major sporting events.

Further details on hospitality packages, entertainment and other experiences for the 2027 event will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are currently available through the official Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ticketing platform.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 F1 Saudi Arabia F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

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