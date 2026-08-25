Pakistan PM meets Saudi business delegation, discusses ways to elevate bilateral economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met a high-level Saudi business delegation, led by Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al-Saud, and discussed with ways to elevate economic ties between the two countries, Sharif’s office said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have grown closer and sought to enhance their business, trade and investment ties over the years. In 2024, Pakistani and Saudi businesses signed 34 memoranda of understanding worth $2.8 billion across multiple sectors.

A month after signing a landmark defense deal in Sept. 2025, the two countries agreed to an economic cooperation framework during Prime Minister Sharif’s visit to Riyadh, with the goal to strengthen trade and investment ties.

In his meeting with Saudi business delegates on Tuesday, the Pakistani prime minister discussed avenues for further expanding economic cooperation and investment between the two brotherly countries.

“In line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan was keen to elevate its economic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into a mutually beneficial strategic economic partnership,” Sharif was quoted as saying by his office.

“The Saudi side conveyed interest in investment opportunities in agriculture, ports, highways, and airport outsourcing, real estate sector as well as in the energy, power distribution, and information technology sectors,” it added.

The prime minister welcomed Saudi interest in these priority areas and hoped that the visit would culminate in the signing of agreements across multiple sectors.

Prince Mansour thanked the prime minister for the warm reception and reaffirmed the Saudi government’s and business community’s continued interest in deepening business-to-business engagement with Pakistan, according to Sharif’s office.

The delegation will meet a number of senior government representatives and private-sector stakeholders during its stay in Pakistan.