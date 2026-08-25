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Pakistan completes online booking of all seats under government Hajj scheme

Pakistan completes online booking of all seats under government Hajj scheme
In this file photo, taken and released by the Saudi Press Agency on May 26, 2024, Saudi official handover passport to the Pakistani pilgrim at the Jinnah Internation Airport in Karachi. (SPA/File)
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Updated 25 August 2026 22:03
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Pakistan completes online booking of all seats under government Hajj scheme

Pakistan completes online booking of all seats under government Hajj scheme
  • Pakistan allocated 107,526 slots, including 30,000 for a shorter package, under the government scheme
  • Bookings are ongoing for 71,696 slots under the private Hajj scheme, the religious affairs ministry says
Updated 25 August 2026 22:03
Waseem Abbasi
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has completed online booking of all seats allocated under the government Hajj scheme for the next year, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Tuesday, marking the first time the entire quota has been filled through a digital reservation system.

Pakistan allocated 107,526 slots, including 30,000 for a shorter package, under the government scheme, while another 71,696 slots have been allocated to the private scheme, according to the religious affairs ministry.

Payment of first installment of dues for seats under the shorter government package were completed within 24 hours after the process began on Aug. 18, while the remaining seats under the scheme were booked by Tuesday noon.

“The modern digital Hajj platform developed in collaboration with the National IT Board for Hajj 2027 played a key role in making the entire process of booking and payment of dues easy, fast and effective,” the ministry said.

“Through the Pak Hajj app and Hajj portal, pilgrims were provided with the facility to complete various steps related to Hajj from home, due to which the process of collecting Hajj applications and dues was more organized, transparent and faster than before.”

The government earlier announced that pilgrims would pay Rs1.2 million ($4,334) for a 40-day Hajj package and Rs1.3 million ($4,695) for a shorter 20- to 25-day package under the government scheme.

It started receiving payments for Hajj 2027 for intending pilgrims under the private scheme on Aug. 23, adding that Rs15 million [$54,000] were collected digitally on the first day.

“The process of bookings under private Hajj scheme for Hajj 2027 is also ongoing through the Hajj portal,” the ministry said, adding that the process will continue until the prescribed quota is filled.
 

Topics: hajj Hajj 2027

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