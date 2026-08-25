Iran FM, Pakistan army chief discuss ‘latest’ regional developments day after Tehran meeting

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with Pakistan’s Defense Forces Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, by phone and discussed the “latest” regional developments, Iranian state media reported late Tuesday, a day after their meeting in Tehran.

Munir, accompanied by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, held a series of meetings with Iran’s leadership, including Araghchi, in Tehran on Monday as Islamabad seeks to break a stalemate between Washington and Tehran and restore the interim peace agreement it helped the two sides reach in June.

The Pakistani interior minister later said in a post on X that they had made “significant progress” in their meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Islamabad was hopeful that this momentum would help pave the way for “lasting peace in the region.”

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that Araghchi and Munir reviewed and exchanged views on the latest developments relating to regional security and stability during their telephonic conversation on Tuesday.

“The two sides emphasized the need for continued consultations and joint efforts to establish peace and security in the region,” the news agency said.

Naqvi earlier said discussions with Pezeshkian focused on the Iran-US conflict, wider Middle East tensions and steps required from both sides to restore the interim US-Iran peace deal, also known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the aim of reaching a comprehensive settlement.

Pakistan’s military separately said the talks covered preventing further escalation, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and bringing the conflict to an “expedited” end.

Ahead of his Tehran visit, US President Donald Trump also spoke with Munir, three Pakistani sources told Reuters last week. One of the sources said Washington’s main request was for Pakistan to use its influence to bring Iran back to the negotiating table.

The US and Iran have not traded attacks for weeks, but negotiations remain stalled and both Washington and Tehran have continued to issue threats to each other.

Islamabad has repeatedly called for a diplomatic settlement and says it is using direct and indirect channels to bring Washington and Tehran back to negotiations.