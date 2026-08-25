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Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Portuguese president in Lisbon

Ali bin Abdulrahman Al-Yousef (L) presents his credentials to Portuguese President Antonio Jose Seguro in Lisbon. (SPA)
Ali bin Abdulrahman Al-Yousef (L) presents his credentials to Portuguese President Antonio Jose Seguro in Lisbon. (SPA)
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Updated 25 August 2026 22:56
Arab News
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Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Portuguese president in Lisbon

Ali bin Abdulrahman Al-Yousef (L) presents his credentials to Portuguese President Antonio Jose Seguro in Lisbon. (SPA)
  • Al-Yousef conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and passed on their wishes for the nation’s progress and prosperity
Updated 25 August 2026 22:56
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Portugal Ali bin Abdulrahman Al-Yousef has presented his credentials to Portuguese President Antonio Jose Seguro in Lisbon.

Al-Yousef conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and passed on their wishes for the nation’s progress and prosperity, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Seguro conveyed his greetings to the king and crown prince, and expressed his desire “to continue strengthening relations between the two friendly countries and advancing them to broader horizons.”

He also wished Al-Yousef success in carrying out his duties.

 

Topics: Ali bin Abdulrahman Al-Yousef Antonio Jose Seguro Portugal Saudi Arabia

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