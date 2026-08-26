Fire kills 14 newborns at state-run PIMS hospital in Islamabad, one rescued 

ISLAMABAD: Fourteen newborn babies were killed and one was rescued after a fire broke out in the nursery of a major state-run hospital in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday, a hospital spokesperson told Arab News.

The blaze erupted on the third floor of the maternal and child health ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), one of Islamabad’s largest public hospitals, according to the district administration. Imran Sikandar, PIMS Executive Director, told Arab News the fire was caused by an "electric short circuit."

The fire comes months after Islamabad authorities identified widespread shortcomings in fire-safety compliance across the capital. A survey of 6,500 public and private buildings, including 300 government facilities, found most had not obtained approval for fire-safety plans or been issued completion and fire-safety certificates, according to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).







Javeria, mother of a newborn victim, is consoled following a deadly fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 26, 2026. (REUTERS)



“14 babies passed away. One was rescued,” PIMS spokesperson Dr. Aneza Jalil told Arab News about the fire, adding that nine bodies had been handed over to their families.

The Islamabad administration said six fire engines and four ambulances took part in the emergency response. It initially said 14 children had suffered severe burns and that children were moved to an intensive care unit after the fire was brought under control.

The Prime Minister’s Office subsequently confirmed that 14 newborns had died in what it described as a fire in the hospital’s nursery.







A worker removes broken pieces of a glass window after a fire broke out at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 26, 2026. (REUTERS)



PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate investigation, according to a statement issued by his office.

“A situation like this involving children is an irreparable loss,” the prime minister said. “The causes of the incident should be examined in detail, those responsible should be identified and the strictest possible action should be taken.”







Members of Anti-Terrorist Squad move past a fire engine following a deadly fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 26, 2026. (REUTERS)



According to a notification issued by the Islamabad district magistrate, a fact-finding committee had been set up and tasked with determining the exact cause of the fire, assessing whether adequate and functional fire-safety measures were in place and evaluating the response time and effectiveness of rescue and firefighting operations. The committee has been ordered to submit its report within 24 hours.

Islamabad has dedicated fire-prevention regulations, while health care facilities are required under regulatory standards to maintain fire-safety plans covering prevention, detection, suppression and safe evacuation.