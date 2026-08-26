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Saudi Arabia welcomes SDF integration into Syrian military

Saudi Arabia welcomes SDF integration into Syrian military
Kurdish fighters from the Qamishli Brigade, part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) participate in a military parade in Qamishli on August 21, 2026. (File/AFP)
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Updated 26 August 2026 12:47
Arab News
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Saudi Arabia welcomes SDF integration into Syrian military

Saudi Arabia welcomes SDF integration into Syrian military
Updated 26 August 2026 12:47
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s military institutions, saying the move would help achieve security and stability for the country and its people.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for steps taken by the Syrian government to fulfil the aspirations of the Syrian people and advance the process of national unity and development.

Saudi Arabia also wished Syria and its people continued security, peace and prosperity.

Topics: Syria

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