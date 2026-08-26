Saudi Arabia welcomes SDF integration into Syrian military

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s military institutions, saying the move would help achieve security and stability for the country and its people.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for steps taken by the Syrian government to fulfil the aspirations of the Syrian people and advance the process of national unity and development.

Saudi Arabia also wished Syria and its people continued security, peace and prosperity.