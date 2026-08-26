Qatif almonds add seasonal flavor to Eastern Province markets

RIYADH: A variety of Qatif almonds, a local seasonal fruit, have begun filling markets during the harvest season in a range of colors as heat and humidity accelerate ripening, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The call of vendors has become more prominent in central markets and fruit and vegetable shops as supplies increase. Al-Qatif governorate is known for its abundance of almond trees, which are found in orchards, home gardens and along neighborhood streets.

The farms of Qatif Oasis play a key role in supplying fruit and vegetable markets across Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

From Al-Khafji in the north to Al-Ahsa in the south, they provide a variety of seasonal produce, including vegetables, fruits and fresh dates.

Spanning about 800 sq. km from Safwa to Dammam, Al-Qatif is home to more than 3,700 farms, of which 2,454 are producing a range of crops.

The almond is considered one of the Eastern Province’s notable summer fruits, with ripening accelerating as temperatures rise and humidity remains high.

Farmers say the tree holds a special place locally, with inherited cultivation practices helping maintain fruit quality across generations.

The fruit varies by farm and variety, with colors ranging from red and green to yellow and purple. Farmers highlight the “Alexandrian” type for its larger size and richer taste, while “habban” is smaller and typically ripens earlier.

Alongside locally grown Qatif almonds, vendors also offer imported varieties from Bahrain, the UAE and India, reflecting steady demand in local markets.

Some residents refer to the almond tree as “al-qaḍb,” noting its spreading branches and large leaves, while the fruit changes color as the season progresses.

Growers say shoppers often distinguish between varieties by firmness and flavor, with some preferring a crisper, tangier fruit early in the season and others waiting for fuller ripeness.