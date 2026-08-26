Irish envoy to translate ‘historic goodwill’ into strong Saudi partnership

RIYADH: Ireland’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia has hailed his country’s “very strong” relations with the Kingdom as he pledged to transform historic goodwill into a strong diplomatic, economic, technological and cultural partnership.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Irish Ambassador Micheal Smith said: “There are very strong and very warm ties between Ireland and Saudi Arabia, ties that we are very proud of, official diplomatic ties that are over 50 years old and ties that go beyond that. Prince Faisal, before he became King Faisal, visited Ireland in 1919 as part of a diplomatic trip to Europe.

“So, we have very strong connections and I hope to build upon that,” he added.

“We have exchanges in education and tourism. We have a strong Irish community here of over 2,000 people living and working here. We have hundreds of Saudis studying in various universities in Ireland. I want more Saudis to study in Ireland. I want more Irish people to explore Saudi Arabia. It can help build up the links further. I want more businesses, Irish businesses to establish here and greater cultural links,” Smith said.

“I was previously here from 2017-2020 when I worked with the Ministry of Investment. This is a nation I know, it’s filled with energy. There’s enthusiasm, there’s ambition across many areas, from sports to technology. There is a strong connection with Saudi Arabia. Ireland is one of the most open, technologically advanced countries in the world, and a home for many of the world’s largest tech companies,” he added.

“I think there’s ways of building those transatlantic EU, Saudi, US links with Ireland, helping and bringing that innovation to the Kingdom, which is undergoing rapid transformation in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“I want to bring together the Saudi alumni that have studied in Ireland and use that foundation to grow further connections between Saudi and Ireland.”

Smith said that several senior Irish and Saudi officials have exchanged bilateral visits. Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence Helen McEntee was in Jeddah last month.

She met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across a range of sectors to expand the Saudi-Irish partnership.

“Ireland is holding the presidency of the Council of the EU. The Kingdom will host the EU-GCC Summit in October. We are very excited about that. As we hold the presidency, we look forward to a senior government representation,” he said.

“The prime minister could be part of that EU-GCC Summit that will bring in the political discussions. It gives a real opportunity to deepen the relationship between the EU and the GCC, and between Ireland and Saudi Arabia. There will be a business forum around that as well. So, we are really looking forward to that,” he added.

On Ireland and Saudi Arabia sharing common views on many major international issues such as the Palestinian question and regional conflicts, the ambassador told Arab News: “We would like to commend Saudi Arabia’s role in the region. When it comes to Palestine, the Saudi leadership reiterating a two-state solution is something that we commend and congratulate, and will support. Ireland is very much in favor of a two-state solution. When it comes to the crisis in Gaza and the egregious attacks that are happening to the Palestinian people, we have been calling for that to stop, that humanitarian aid should flow and that there should be a process by which peace can be achieved.”

Smith added: “People must have an opportunity to live to their best and build a future for their children. Ireland has gone through its own conflict. People say that there was never a possibility of that being resolved. Here we are now, a peace process that’s 27 years old. It’s working it through.

“We commend Saudi Arabia’s restraint when it comes to Iranian attacks over the last number of months. We hope that there is a diplomatic solution to that, and that the crisis in the region is averted and that there are solutions that are found. But again, we work a lot with Saudi Arabia. Our positions, when it comes to the regional crisis, are very similar,” the ambassador said.

“Ireland would stand for those that are being oppressed. As we criticize the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have criticized Israeli actions in Gaza and in the West Bank.”