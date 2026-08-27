You are here

  • Home
  • Car rams crowd in France, one killed: emergency services

Car rams crowd in France, one killed: emergency services

Car rams crowd in France, one killed: emergency services
This photo taken on July 27, 2026, shows French police responding to a suspected terror attack on street in Paris. (AFP/file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6de53

Updated 27 August 2026 01:52
AFP
Follow

Car rams crowd in France, one killed: emergency services

Car rams crowd in France, one killed: emergency services
Updated 27 August 2026 01:52
AFP
Follow

CAEN, France: A man drove a car into a crowd in the northwestern French city of Caen on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring 10 others, firefighters and police said.
A police source said the man rammed the car into the crowd near the city’s train station after a fight in the area, and one suspect was arrested.
Firefighters said one of the victims died, four were seriously injured and six lightly hurt.

Topics: France terror attack

Latest updates

Iran says Oman deal would share Hormuz revenues, bar military vessels

Iran says Oman deal would share Hormuz revenues, bar military vessels

Iran ‘plotted to assassinate’ Israel Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu’s son Yair in Florida

Iran ‘plotted to assassinate’ Israel Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu’s son Yair in Florida

At least 160 killed and hundreds missing after flash floods in Nepal and China

At least 160 killed and hundreds missing after flash floods in Nepal and China

Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour buried in West Bank hometown

Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour buried in West Bank hometown

Former grand mufti’s life sentence shows how far Syria will pursue Assad-era religious enablers

Former grand mufti’s life sentence shows how far Syria will pursue Assad-era religious enablers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.