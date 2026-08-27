CAEN, France: A man drove a car into a crowd in the northwestern French city of Caen on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring 10 others, firefighters and police said.
A police source said the man rammed the car into the crowd near the city’s train station after a fight in the area, and one suspect was arrested.
Firefighters said one of the victims died, four were seriously injured and six lightly hurt.
Car rams crowd in France, one killed: emergency services
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Updated 27 August 2026 01:52
Car rams crowd in France, one killed: emergency services
CAEN, France: A man drove a car into a crowd in the northwestern French city of Caen on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring 10 others, firefighters and police said.