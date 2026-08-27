Pakistan PM says Islamabad walked ‘tight rope’ during Gulf conflict to prevent wider war

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has walked a “tight rope” during the recent Gulf conflict as it sought to prevent the war from spreading while simultaneously trying to build unity among Muslim countries, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has emerged as a key diplomatic intermediary in the Middle East since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, maintaining contacts with Washington and Tehran and later helping Qatar mediate an interim US-Iran peace framework. Islamabad has continued efforts to revive negotiations after implementation of that agreement stalled.

“During the Gulf conflict, Pakistan walked the tight rope as on one hand, [we] tried to avert the consequences of widening of war flames in the region, while on the other, tried to unite the entire Ummah,” Sharif said while addressing an international conference in Islamabad marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sharif credited Pakistan’s Defense Forces Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir with playing a significant role during the crisis, saying he “remained engaged with both sides to secure peace and stability in the region.”

The comments come as Pakistan remains involved in renewed diplomacy aimed at reviving the stalled US-Iran negotiating process and restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Munir visited Tehran this week alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials. Naqvi subsequently said the discussions had made “significant progress” toward de-escalation and restoring the interim US-Iran agreement.

Pakistan’s military said the Tehran talks covered preventing further escalation, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and bringing the conflict to an “expedited” end.

The diplomatic push has coincided with Pakistan deepening defense ties with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, with the three countries signing the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement earlier this month. The collective-defense pact stipulates that an attack against one of the three countries will be considered an attack against all of them.

Sharif on Wednesday highlighted the pact’s signing as a sign of “enduring brotherhood, unity and fraternity” among the three countries.

The pact, signed earlier this month amid heightened Middle East tensions, expands an existing Pakistan-Saudi defense arrangement to include Türkiye, a NATO member with one of the alliance’s largest militaries and an expanding domestic defense industry.

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia and Turkiye stood with Pakistan like an iron wall during Pak-India conflict,” Sharif said, referring to the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025.

He said Pakistan’s relationships with the two countries would be further strengthened.

The prime minister’s broader address focused on national and religious unity, urging Islamic scholars to counter sectarianism and extremism and promote tolerance, compassion and interfaith harmony.

Sharif said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) should be used to prepare younger generations to confront contemporary challenges, arguing that Pakistan’s future depended on how its youth were educated and equipped.

“Our future depends upon what sort of future generation we prepare,” he said.