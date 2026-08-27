You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan bowl against England in rain-delayed second Test

Pakistan bowl against England in rain-delayed second Test

Pakistan bowl against England in rain-delayed second Test
Pakistan's Muhammad Abbas celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root on day one of the second test match between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in Leeds, London on August 27, 2026. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4e2d7

Updated 27 August 2026 15:46
AFP
Follow

Pakistan bowl against England in rain-delayed second Test

Pakistan bowl against England in rain-delayed second Test
  • Babar Azam returns from finger injury after missing first-Test defeat
  • England unchanged as they chase first Test series win since 2024
Updated 27 August 2026 15:46
AFP
Follow

LONDON: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field in the rain-delayed second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

Azam was absent as Pakistan suffered an innings and 103-run thrashing in last week's series opener at Headingley after aggravating a finger injury.

"We will bowl first because of the conditions," the 31-year-old batsman said. "The pitch has grass on it...

"Now, I am 100 percent (fit). That's why I am here. Good to go. Always an honor for us to play at Lord's, especially for me as a captain."

Azam was the only change to the Pakistan side, returning in place of stand-in skipper Salman Ali Agha.

England captain Joe Root, fresh from a convincing win in the first match of his second spell as full-time skipper, said: "We would've bowled first too, but saying that it looks a very different pitch to the last time we played here."

England, 1-0 up in a three-match contest, were unchanged following just their third win in 11 Tests.

"The all-round nature was most pleasing (at Headingley), the way we were so calm and the ability we had to recognize those moments," said Root.

"It wasn't absolutely perfect but it was a great blueprint and more of the same this week would be outstanding."

Victory at Lord's would give England their first Test series win since beating New Zealand in 2024.

England are dealing with the latest of several off-field incidents that have plagued the team in recent months.

Derbyshire Police said late Wednesday they were looking into "allegations of assault," after an incident that saw England fast bowler Brydon Carse handcuffed outside a nightclub over the weekend and subsequently dropped from the squad.

Topics: Pakistan v England Test cricket

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, Syria sign road, rail MoUs as trade ties deepen

Saudi Arabia, Syria sign road, rail MoUs as trade ties deepen

Bahrain’s non-oil economy grows 2.2% in Q1 despite regional headwinds 

Bahrain’s non-oil economy grows 2.2% in Q1 despite regional headwinds 

Qatar PM visits Tehran to pursue mediation efforts

Qatar PM visits Tehran to pursue mediation efforts

Saudi contractors secure more than $2.6bn in projects in July

Saudi contractors secure more than $2.6bn in projects in July

Jordan’s total exports jump 14.5% in H1 as trade deficit narrows 

Jordan’s total exports jump 14.5% in H1 as trade deficit narrows 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.