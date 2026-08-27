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Food baskets distributed on Hadhramaut coast

Food baskets distributed on Hadhramaut coast
The program is part of Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts, represented by KSrelief, to meet basic food needs and enhance food security for beneficiary families in Yemen. (SPA)
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Updated 27 August 2026 17:07
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Food baskets distributed on Hadhramaut coast

Food baskets distributed on Hadhramaut coast
Updated 27 August 2026 17:07
SPA
Follow

HADHRAMAUT: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has distributed 7,200 food baskets on the Hadhramaut coast, benefiting more than 50,000 individuals, as part of the second phase of its food security program in Yemen.

Saeed Al-Amoudi, director of the office of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor on the Hadhramaut coast, commended the relief efforts provided by the aid agency, praising the Kingdom’s support for the Yemeni people and its contribution to alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable families.

The program is part of Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts, represented by KSrelief, to meet basic food needs and enhance food security for beneficiary families in Yemen.

Elsewhere, the center recently distributed 1,000 food baskets in Chad, benefiting 6,000 individuals.

It also distributed 300 food baskets in Puntland State, Somalia, benefiting 1,800 individuals, as part of an emergency intervention to enhance food security.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Hadhramaut

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