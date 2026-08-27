Saudi crown prince receives written message from Bangladeshi PM

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received a written message from Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The message, concerning Saudi-Bangladeshi relations and ways to enhance them, was received on Thursday by the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 23rd extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held in Jeddah.

Relations between the two countries and views on issues of common interest were exchanged during the meeting.