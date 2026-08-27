Saudi institute to showcase traditional arts and crafts at Homo Faber Biennial in Venice

VENICE: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, also known as Wrth, will showcase traditional Saudi arts and crafts at the fourth Homo Faber Biennial in Venice, which runs throughout September.

Organized by the Michelangelo Foundation, the event gathers artisans and creators from around the world. Wrth said its participation highlights the growing presence of the Kingdom on the international arts and crafts scene.

The organization will present three works by Saudi artisans at the event. Ahmed Al-Fawzan represents the Middle East in “Twenty Silent Songs,” a central installation featuring the work of 20 leading artisans from around the world. His contribution showcases the intricate craft of making finely decorated Najdi doors.

“Orbit of Bloom” is a collaborative metalwork piece by Ayat Dhahi and Revan Abdulsabour, and “Where Clay Remembers” is a pottery installation by Asma Alshamari that explores traditional Saudi arts through the lens of contemporary design.

The Kingdom will also contribute to the biennial during panel discussions about the future of craftsmanship at the event’s opening summit.

Abdulaziz Alsunusi, the head of design and production at Wrth, will take part in a session titled “Criteria of Artisan Excellence: Shaping a Global Standard.” It coincides with the launch of an updated edition of “The Master’s Touch: Essential Elements of Artisinal Excellence,” an international study and publication by the Michelangelo Foundation to which the Wrth team contributed.

Saudi students Almaha Alomari and Hala Alayoubi are also representing the Kingdom through the Young Ambassadors Program, a six-week residency in Venice for 90 international participants.

Established in 2021 as a nonprofit institution, Wrth works to preserve and develop traditional Saudi crafts through education, research, heritage preservation, support for local artisans, and by encouraging innovation.

Wrth means “heritage” in Arabic and reflects the organization’s mission to preserve and pass on knowledge and artistry in traditional arts and crafts from one generation to the next.