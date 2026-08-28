Pakistan condemns Israeli attacks against Syria, reiterates support for territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, this week criticized Israel for its recent attacks against Syria, expressing full support for Syria’s territorial integrity and calling for de-escalation in the region.

Israeli forces have carried out artillery attacks and ground raids in southern Syria in recent days, as per international media reports. Israeli forces shelled a hilltop near the town of Beit Jinn in western Damascus countryside late on Wednesday, according to witnesses quoted by Al Jazeera. Syria’s Alikhbariah TV reported separately that soldiers had also raided and searched a house in the village of Taranja in the Quneitra countryside.

Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes on Syria since the overthrow of Bashar Assad in December 2024. Tensions between Syria and Israel escalated last week after Israel targeted the Abu Duhur air base in the northwestern province of Idlib last week, prompting a strong rebuke from Damascus.

“Israeli military escalation against Syria is deeply concerning,” Jadoon said during a UN Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the attack carried out by Israel on Abu Al-Duhur Airbase in violation of international law.”

Jadoon called on Israel to respect the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between the two nations and for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied areas.

“These are essential steps to prevent further escalation and safeguard regional peace and stability,” he said. “We also reiterate that the Syrian Golan is an occupied Syrian territory, as affirmed by Security Council Resolutions 338 and 497.”

He reiterated Islamabad’s support for Syria’s territorial sovereignty and integrity.

The Pakistani envoy appreciated the lifting of sanctions by the US against Syria, noting that it has created a “greater space” for economic recovery and international reintegration.

However, he noted that millions in the country continue to depend on assistance, stressing that humanitarian support must therefore be sustained even as greater attention is devoted to recovery and reconstruction.

Jadoon said that Syria’s emerging stability must be protected against “terrorism,” noting that Daesh and “foreign terrorist fighters” continue to pose a serious threat to the country’s peace.

“Coordinated counter-terrorism efforts remain essential to prevent its resurgence and preserve Syria’s hard-won stability,” he said.

“At the same time, the difficult legacy of the conflict must be addressed through transitional justice pursued fairly, impartially and in a manner that contributes to national reconciliation.”

Pakistan and Syria have sought to forge closer ties in recent months as regional tensions rise. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani visited Islamabad earlier this month, marking the first visit by a top Syrian diplomat to Pakistan in 19 years.