Harpreet Singh Bhatia to lead UAE in ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026

DUBAI: The UAE have named a 14-member squad for the 50-over eight-team ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 in Kuala Lumpur from Sunday, Aug, 30, with seasoned batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia as captain.

The UAE have been placed in Group B with Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Singapore. The team will play their tournament opener on Monday, Aug. 31, against Qatar at the Bayuemas Oval.

Their second match is against Kuwait at the Bayuemas Oval on Thursday, Sept. 3. They will then play Singapore at the UKM YSD Oval on Sunday, Sept. 6; and their last group match is against Oman at the same venue.

The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, while the tournament final and the third-position playoff will be on Saturday, Sept. 12.

UAE squad: ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026: Harpreet Singh Bhatia (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma, Haider Ali, Ibrar Ahmed, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri.