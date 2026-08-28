Pakistan, Saudi Arabia seek to expand agricultural trade, cooperation on food security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to pursue deeper agricultural cooperation and increased Pakistani food exports to the Kingdom, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said on Friday, as the longtime allies seek to expand their relationship beyond security and financial support.

Saudi Arabia has historically been one of Pakistan’s closest political and economic partners, providing financial support and oil facilities during periods of economic stress. More recently, the two countries have sought to shift the relationship toward investment and private-sector partnerships, with agriculture and food security emerging among the areas targeted for cooperation.

Sharif discussed agricultural exports, productivity, technology and water use with Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley during a meeting in Islamabad, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office released on Friday.

The discussions come as Pakistan increasingly looks to agriculture, food security and other productive sectors to attract investment and boost exports, while Saudi Arabia has made food security and more efficient use of water resources priorities as it diversifies its economy.

“He expressed satisfaction at the constructive engagement between the two sides, particularly with regards to export of agricultural products by Pakistan to the Kingdom,” Sharif’s office said in a statement after the meeting.

“Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing agricultural productivity in Pakistan, through the use of technology, research & development and more efficient use of water resources.”

Sharif said Pakistan would send a delegation of agricultural experts to Riyadh to continue the discussions, though the statement did not specify when the visit would take place or announce any new investment commitments, export targets or commercial agreements.

Al-Fadley’s visit is focused on food production, irrigation and water systems as well as opportunities in agriculture, livestock and food processing, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. The ministry said ahead of the visit that the two countries would also explore reciprocal investment opportunities in food security.

The talks follow a Pakistani government review last week of efforts to expand agricultural and food exports to Saudi Arabia, including potential investment and private-sector partnerships.

Agriculture is a significant part of Pakistan’s economy and an important source of employment and exports, but the sector faces persistent challenges including low productivity, inefficient water use, climate vulnerability and limited value addition. Islamabad has increasingly sought foreign investment and technology to modernize farming and expand exports of higher-value food products.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has sought to strengthen food supply chains and overseas agricultural partnerships as part of its broader economic diversification and food-security strategy. Al-Fadley’s ministry said his Pakistan visit was intended in part to improve irrigation efficiency and strengthen the sustainability and growth of agricultural production.

“As strategic partners, both Pakistan and the Kingdom must now focus their energies toward deepening economic and agriculture ties to translate their longstanding relationship into a stronger, mutually beneficial trade and investment partnership,” the statement quoted Sharif as saying.

