You are here

  • Home
  • Highlights from Khaled Hourani’s ‘1030+,’ exhibited online by Zawyeh Gallery until Oct. 1 

Highlights from Khaled Hourani’s ‘1030+,’ exhibited online by Zawyeh Gallery until Oct. 1 

Highlights from Khaled Hourani’s ‘1030+,’ exhibited online by Zawyeh Gallery until Oct. 1 
'Shrouded in Blue,' Khaled Hourani. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zvxec

Updated 28 August 2026 09:40
Arab News
Follow

Highlights from Khaled Hourani’s ‘1030+,’ exhibited online by Zawyeh Gallery until Oct. 1 

Highlights from Khaled Hourani’s ‘1030+,’ exhibited online by Zawyeh Gallery until Oct. 1 
Updated 28 August 2026 09:40
Arab News
Follow

‘1030+’ 

The exhibition title comes from the number of days since the start of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza at the time of the show’s opening. But, as the artist explained in a statement: “These works are not about war or life as events, but about humans after the events have faded, if they do at all. It’s about an existence suspended between earth and sky, where the body remains a witness, and the shared air remains the last link between us.” 

‘Oh My Gaza’ 

In one of his poems, the Palestinian writer Ziad Khaddash imagined that “the children would be temporarily elevated to the skies until the war ends.” In these works, Rana Anani writes in her introduction to the exhibition, Hourani does just that, depicting the clouds as “a safe haven offering refuge from bombing and destruction, a place to search for the childhood the Earth has denied them.” 

‘Shrouded in Blue’ 

In this work, we see a dead child in a blue shroud “suspended in the sky above a city razed to the ground.” In such pieces, “Hourani’s canvases become spaces of spiritual reflection, where the clouds form a transparent veil separating the Earth and sky, a shore between life and death, or a hidden world parallel to our own,” Anani writes. “In Hourani’s clouds, we see how our inner worlds are shaped by pain, and how imagination becomes a last refuge.” 

Topics: 1030+ Zawyeh Gallery KHALED HOURANI

Latest updates

India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods

India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods

Kherson residents urged to flee as Russian attacks intensify

Kherson residents urged to flee as Russian attacks intensify

Harpreet Singh Bhatia to lead UAE in ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026

Harpreet Singh Bhatia to lead UAE in ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026

Thundersquall returns to Taif racing for first time since 2024

Thundersquall returns to Taif racing for first time since 2024

China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicenter over flood risk

China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicenter over flood risk

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.