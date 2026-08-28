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Pakistan deputy PM discusses Middle East tensions with senior British officials during UK visit

Pakistan deputy PM discusses Middle East tensions with senior British officials during UK visit
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attends a meeting of Russian President with the heads of government of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow on November 18, 2025. (AFP/ file)
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Updated 28 August 2026 10:56
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Pakistan deputy PM discusses Middle East tensions with senior British officials during UK visit

Pakistan deputy PM discusses Middle East tensions with senior British officials during UK visit
  • Ishaq Dar meets British foreign secretary, national security adviser and minister of state during five-day UK tour
  • Dar also discusses counterterrorism, climate cooperation and Afghanistan’s security situation with UK officials
Updated 28 August 2026 10:56
Arab News Pakistan
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ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held discussions on prevailing tensions in the Middle East, Afghanistan and counterterror security cooperation with senior British officials in the UK this week, the foreign ministry said, as Islamabad eyes closer cooperation with London in several areas. 

Dar’s visit to the UK takes place as Pakistan renews its diplomatic efforts to bring the United States (US) and Iran to the negotiating table and adhere to commitments made in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Pakistan has advised all sides to exercise restraint and find a lasting solution to the crisis. Pakistan has informed diplomats from Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and world powers including China and the UK about its diplomatic efforts to broker lasting peace. 

The deputy premier is in the UK from Aug. 24-28 to meet senior British officials and explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. Dar, who also serves as Pakistan’s foreign minister, met British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell and Minister of State Stephen Doughty in separate meetings in London on Thursday. 

“The two ministers exchanged views on key regional and international developments, including the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the Pakistani foreign office said about Dar’s meeting with Miliband on Thursday.

It said Dar shared Pakistan’s diplomatic and mediation efforts in the region as well as the progress achieved through these engagements. Miliband appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and facilitation efforts in promoting dialogue, diplomacy and stability in the Middle East, the added. 

The foreign office said Dar and Powell discussed evolving situations in South Asia, the Middle East and Afghanistan. The two diplomats also reviewed Pakistan–UK cooperation in counterterrorism and security, it said. 

The Pakistani foreign minister discussed political, economic and institutional linkages between the two states in his meeting with Doughty.

“The two sides discussed ways to enhance trade and investment, expand cooperation in emerging sectors, strengthen climate cooperation and promote cultural exchanges,” the statement said. 

Pakistan enjoys cordial ties with the UK, which is Islamabad’s largest European trading, investment and development partner. It is also one of Pakistan’s leading development assistance partners and home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas in Europe estimated at over 1.6 million.

Topics: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

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