IMF mission expected in Pakistan in September for loan program reviews

KARACHI: A staff mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to visit Pakistan in September to review the government’s economic performance under its loan programs, according to a finance ministry official on Friday.

The IMF mission will hold discussions with Pakistani officials under the fourth review of its $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the third review of its $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

“The IMF team is expected to arrive in Pakistan in September,” a Finance Ministry official told Arab News, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

“They will probably come in the second week of September, but the schedule has not been finalized yet,” he added.

Another official familiar with the matter said the next review mission was expected “in the fall” but did not specify a month.

When contacted, Pakistan’s Finance Adviser Khurram Schehzad said: “Nothing to say on the IMF for now.”

State Finance Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani and Finance Ministry spokesman Qamar Sarwar Abbasi did not respond to questions about the timing of the mission or the main issues expected to be discussed during the review.

However, local media reports in recent days said the IMF mission would assess Pakistan’s economic performance for the January-June 2026 period and begin negotiations for the release of the next tranche under the EFF as well as financing under the RSF.

The reports said discussions were expected to cover tax collection, energy-sector reforms, the privatization program and governance and anti-corruption measures, including transparency in appointments to key institutions.

They also said IMF officials were expected to examine proposed amendments to legislation governing the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund, aimed at revising its governance arrangements and strengthening fiscal safeguards under commitments linked to the EFF.

Last month, IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan Mahir Binici told Arab News that authorities in Islamabad remained committed to the fiscal objectives of the loan program.

These include gradual fiscal consolidation and a primary fiscal surplus target of 2 percent of GDP under the FY27 budget, as well as targets for revenue mobilization, social protection, health and education, Binici said in response to questions.

In addition to the introduction of a Rs25,000 fixed tax on retailers, the IMF official said Pakistani authorities aimed to broaden the tax base through a set of revenue administration reforms, including stronger audits and better use of third-party information.

“They have also committed to developing a medium-term tax reform strategy, which aims to further broaden the tax base,” he added.

The IMF program, he said, sets targets for the broader primary balance, revenue mobilization and social spending to support macroeconomic stability, debt sustainability and more inclusive growth.