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KSrelief repatriates 154 Somalis from Yemen to Somalia

KSrelief repatriates 154 Somalis from Yemen to Somalia
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The repatriation is part of a series of ongoing humanitarian programs in Yemen. (SPA)
KSrelief repatriates 154 Somalis from Yemen to Somalia
2 / 3
The repatriation is part of a series of ongoing humanitarian programs in Yemen. (SPA)
KSrelief repatriates 154 Somalis from Yemen to Somalia
3 / 3
The repatriation is part of a series of ongoing humanitarian programs in Yemen. (SPA)
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Updated 28 August 2026 17:59
SPA
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KSrelief repatriates 154 Somalis from Yemen to Somalia

KSrelief repatriates 154 Somalis from Yemen to Somalia
  • The move is part of a protection and humanitarian assistance program aimed at supporting refugees
Updated 28 August 2026 17:59
SPA
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ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has repatriated 154 Somali refugees from Yemen to Somalia through Aden International Airport, in cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The move is part of a protection and humanitarian assistance program aimed at supporting refugees.

Armen Yedgaryan, UNHCR representative in Yemen, expressed his appreciation to the Saudi relief agency for its efforts to facilitate the procedure and ensure the voluntary return of refugees to Somalia.

The repatriation is part of a series of ongoing humanitarian programs in Yemen.

It reflects the vital role of the Kingdom’s efforts, implemented through KSrelief, in supporting vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, the Saudi agency recently distributed 720 food baskets to the most vulnerable families in Al-Mahrah governorate, Yemen, benefiting 5,040 individuals, as part of the second phase of the emergency food intervention program in the country.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Aden Somalia

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